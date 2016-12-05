Referees for last matches of Qarabag and Gabala in Europa League named

Shabran. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Referee assignments for last matches of ‘Qarabag' and ‘Gabala’ in groups stage of Europa League named.
Report informs, Croatian Ivan Bebek and Welshman Simon Lee Evans will officiate the games ‘Qarabag’ vs Fiorentina in Baku and Mainz vs ‘Gabala’ in Germany respectively.
December 8
Europa League, group stage, 6th matches
20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs Fiorentina (Italy)
Referee: Ivan Bebek
Linesmen: Tomislav Petrovich, Miro Grgich
Assistant referees: Ante Vucheminovich-Simunovich, Goran Babrilo
Fourth official: Goran Pataki (all from Croatia)
Inspector: Vasili Melnichuk (Ukraine)
UEFA representative: Michael Zoratti (Austria)
Baku. Tofig Bahramov Stadium
22:00. Mainz (Germany) – Gabala (Azerbaijan)
Referee: Simon Lee Evans
Linesmen: Garret Vin Jones, Lewis Ross Edwards
Assistant referee: Nick Pratt, Brine Markham-Jones
Forth official: Daniel Becket (all from Wales)
Inspector: Are Habicht (Estonia)
UEFA representative: Imon Nafton (Ireland)
Mainz. Mainz Arena
