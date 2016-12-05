Referees for last matches of Qarabag and Gabala in Europa League named

Shabran. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Referee assignments for last matches of ‘Qarabag' and ‘Gabala’ in groups stage of Europa League named.

Report informs, Croatian Ivan Bebek and Welshman Simon Lee Evans will officiate the games ‘Qarabag’ vs Fiorentina in Baku and Mainz vs ‘Gabala’ in Germany respectively.

December 8

Europa League, group stage, 6th matches

20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs Fiorentina (Italy)

Referee: Ivan Bebek

Linesmen: Tomislav Petrovich, Miro Grgich

Assistant referees: Ante Vucheminovich-Simunovich, Goran Babrilo

Fourth official: Goran Pataki (all from Croatia)

Inspector: Vasili Melnichuk (Ukraine)

UEFA representative: Michael Zoratti (Austria)

Baku. Tofig Bahramov Stadium





22:00. Mainz (Germany) – Gabala (Azerbaijan)

Referee: Simon Lee Evans

Linesmen: Garret Vin Jones, Lewis Ross Edwards

Assistant referee: Nick Pratt, Brine Markham-Jones

Forth official: Daniel Becket (all from Wales)

Inspector: Are Habicht (Estonia)

UEFA representative: Imon Nafton (Ireland)

Mainz. Mainz Arena