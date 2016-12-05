 Top
    Referees for last matches of Qarabag and Gabala in Europa League named

    Referees to manage the matches announced

    Shabran. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Referee assignments for last matches of ‘Qarabag' and ‘Gabala’ in groups stage of Europa League named.

    Report informs, Croatian Ivan Bebek and Welshman Simon Lee Evans will officiate the games ‘Qarabag’ vs Fiorentina in Baku and Mainz vs ‘Gabala’ in Germany respectively.

    December 8

    Europa League, group stage, 6th matches

    20:00. Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs Fiorentina (Italy)

    Referee: Ivan Bebek

    Linesmen: Tomislav Petrovich, Miro Grgich

    Assistant referees: Ante Vucheminovich-Simunovich, Goran Babrilo

    Fourth official: Goran Pataki (all from Croatia)

    Inspector: Vasili Melnichuk (Ukraine)

    UEFA representative: Michael Zoratti (Austria)

    Baku. Tofig Bahramov Stadium


    22:00. Mainz (Germany) – Gabala (Azerbaijan)

    Referee: Simon Lee Evans

    Linesmen: Garret Vin Jones, Lewis Ross Edwards

    Assistant referee: Nick Pratt, Brine Markham-Jones

    Forth official: Daniel Becket (all from Wales)

    Inspector: Are Habicht (Estonia)

    UEFA representative: Imon Nafton (Ireland)

    Mainz. Mainz Arena

