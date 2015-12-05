Reason for resignation of director of "Gabala" Football Academy determined

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Stanley Brard director of "Gabala" Football Academy has been resigned.Report was told by Nail Karimov Deputy Director of the academy.

According to him, 6 months prior to the end of the agreement, Stanley Brard was offered the post of sports director of "Noqoya Qrampus" club in Japan.

Management of "Gabala" gave positive response to his request.

According to the Deputy Director, S.Brard contributed to the number of innovations in "Gabala" club explained how to work the system better in terms of organization, lifted business discipline up to the highest level.

It should be noted that Stanley Brard led "Gabala" Football Academy since April 2013.

" Gabala "Football Club would like to thank Stanley Brar for his contribution to the development of football academy, and wishes him success in his future career.