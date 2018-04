Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Danilo, a player of Portugal's "Porto" club and the Brazilian national team, signed a contract with Spanish club "Real Madrid". Report informs referring to the official website of the Madrid's club, Brazilian defender's agreement will be in force until 2021.

His annual salary will be 2 million Euros. In exchange for the transfer, "Porto" will be paid 31.5 million Euros.

From June 30, Danilo will be a player of "Real Madrid".