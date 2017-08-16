Real Madrid and Barcelona spent over 500 mln EUR on transfers since 2013

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Spain’s “Real Madrid” and “Barcelona” FCs have spent more than 500 mln. EUR on the purchase of new football players since 2013.

Report informs citing “Marca”, “Real Madrid” has spent 505,7 million EUR on strengthening its squad. Welsh Garret Bale (91 mln.), Columbian James Rodriguez (75 mln.) and Brazilian Vinicius Junior (45 mln.) were the most expensive transfers of the “King’s Club”. The latter is now 16 years old and plays in Brazil’s “Flamengo” F.C. In 2019, he will join “Real Madrid”.

“Barcelona” has increased its transfer expenses to 509,1 mln. and forestalled “Real Madrid” by signing Brazilian Paulinho from China’s “Guangzhou Evergrande” F.C. The most expensive transfers of the Catalan representative were Neymar and Uruguayan Luis Suarez.

Notably, currently, the most expensive transfer in the world is Neymar. He has been transferred from “Barcelona” to France’s “PSJ” for 222 mln. EUR.