Real Madrid agrees with Monaco for 180m EUR Mbappe deal

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ A forward of French club Monaco, Kylian Mbappe is set to transfer to Real Madrid.

Report informs citing Marca, Real Madrid have agreed a 180 million euro deal with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe.

Set at 180m euros, Mbappe's fee will be split down to 160m euros up front with 20m euros worth of add-ons.

The Spanish club to sign six-year contract with the French player.

Notably, the most expensive transfer of football history was made by Manchester United last year. The club paid € 105.2 million to Juventus for French midfielder Paul Pogba.