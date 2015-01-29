Qatar World Cup-2022 to allow alcoholic beverages

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Alcoholic beverages are likely to be allowed in Qatar during 2022 World Cup.

Report informs referring to TASS, it was issued on the statement of WC-2022 Organizing Committee.

"The consumption of alcohol is not a part of culture in Qatar, however, alcoholic beverages will be available in some places during the 2022 World Cup. The details would be announced in the run up to the World Cup."

The distribution and consumption of alcohol in Qatar is prohibited by the law with the exception of specially designated bars located in selected hotels across the country. It is also prohibited to bring alcohol to Qatar from abroad.