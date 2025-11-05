Qarabag urges fans to arrive early for UEFA Champions League clash

Azerbaijani Qarabag FK has issued a message to fans ahead of its UEFA Champions League league phase match against English side Chelsea in Baku, Report informs.

The reigning Azerbaijani champions have called on supporters to arrive at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium early to ensure smooth entry, avoid congestion, and help motivate the players by filling the stands during warm-up exercises.

Stadium gates will open 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes) before kickoff, while entry will be restricted 20 minutes after the match begins.

The highly anticipated game will kick off today at 09:45 pm local time (GMT+4).