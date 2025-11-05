Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Qarabag urges fans to arrive early for UEFA Champions League clash

    Football
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 15:28
    Qarabag urges fans to arrive early for UEFA Champions League clash

    Azerbaijani Qarabag FK has issued a message to fans ahead of its UEFA Champions League league phase match against English side Chelsea in Baku, Report informs.

    The reigning Azerbaijani champions have called on supporters to arrive at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium early to ensure smooth entry, avoid congestion, and help motivate the players by filling the stands during warm-up exercises.

    Stadium gates will open 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes) before kickoff, while entry will be restricted 20 minutes after the match begins.

    The highly anticipated game will kick off today at 09:45 pm local time (GMT+4).

    UEFA Champions League Qarabag FK Chelsea Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium
    "Qarabağ" klubu "Çelsi" ilə oyundan əvvəl azarkeşlərə müraciət edib
    "Карабах" попросил фанатов поддержать команду с первых минут матча против "Челси"

    Latest News

    16:05

    Azerbaijan posts increase in number of people awaiting organ transplants

    Health
    16:00

    32 people, including children, suffer eye burns while in Russia's cinema

    Other countries
    15:59
    Photo

    Event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Bucharest

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months

    Finance
    15:54

    EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels

    Other countries
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Georgia museums sign cooperation memorandum

    Region
    15:42

    ECO preparing to create carbon market for member countries

    Energy
    15:32

    15 wagons of Russian grain for Armenia to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia

    Region
    15:28

    Qarabag urges fans to arrive early for UEFA Champions League clash

    Football
    All News Feed