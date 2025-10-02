Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Qarabag's Zoubir matches Euro Cups record shared by Mbappe, Salah, Kane

    Football
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 10:34
    Qarabag's Zoubir matches Euro Cups record shared by Mbappe, Salah, Kane

    Qarabag FK midfielder Abdellah Zoubir has matched the achievement of five football stars by scoring in the group stage of European competitions for the eighth consecutive season.

    According to Report, the 33-year-old reached this milestone after scoring in Qarabag's 2–0 victory over Danish side Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League league phase matchday two at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

    Zoubir now joins an elite group of six players with goals in eight straight seasons at this level. The list includes Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), and Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid).

    "Qarabağ"ın futbolçusu Məhəmməd Salah və Kilian Mbappenin nailiyyətini təkrarlayıb
    Игрок "Карабаха" повторил достижение Мохаммеда Салаха и Килиана Мбаппе

