Qarabag's Zoubir matches Euro Cups record shared by Mbappe, Salah, Kane
Football
- 02 October, 2025
- 10:34
Qarabag FK midfielder Abdellah Zoubir has matched the achievement of five football stars by scoring in the group stage of European competitions for the eighth consecutive season.
According to Report, the 33-year-old reached this milestone after scoring in Qarabag's 2–0 victory over Danish side Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League league phase matchday two at Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.
Zoubir now joins an elite group of six players with goals in eight straight seasons at this level. The list includes Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), and Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid).
