    Qarabağ’s rival plans to transfer player for record sum

    Chelsea is ready to pay 120 mln EUR to Inter for Mauro Icardi© Getty Images

    Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabağ’s rival in the Champions League Chelsea is ready to pay 120 million euro for footballer transfer.

    Report informs referring to the Sun, Chelsea is interested to bring Inter striker Mauro Icardi.

    If 24-year-old forward of Argentinian national team transfers to Chelsea new transfer record will be set in English football. 

    The previous transfer record was set up by Manchester United of England that paid 105,2 euro to Juventus for French midfielder Paul Pogba. Mauro Icardi that had been playing for Inter since 2013 scored 82 goals in 135 games.

