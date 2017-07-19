 Top
    "Qarabag" makes offer to Italian club's player

    Pescara is also interested in side midfielder from Guinea Bissau

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Footballer of Italy's "Palermo" club Carlos Apna Embalo may transfer to "Qarabag" in the near future. 

    Report informs referring to Sportitalia, 23-year-old side midfielder has received a very good offer. Currently, the 'Palermo" administration considers the offer. "Pescara" is also interested in the Guinea-Bissau side midfielder. Coach Zdenek Zeman wants the transfer of Embalo.

    Notably, in the last season, "Palermo" completed Italy A Series in the 19th place with 26 points, and fell to the lower league. Carlos played in 12 matches. 

