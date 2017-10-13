Qarabag gains victory in Premier League of Azerbaijan again

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Qarabag team has gained another victory in the Premier League of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Agdam club has defeated "Inter" in opening game of the VIII tour in away match.

The team gained victory with ‘double’ made by Dino Ndlovu in Inter Arena. However, Ndlovi was injured after intervention by Denis Silva Cruz during the second goal.After there was a conflict between the goalkeeper of "Inter" Orhan Sadigly and Cruz.

Notably, after this victory, Qarabag having increased the number of points to 19 strengthened its leadership. "Inter" remained on the 5th place with 8 points.

Azerbaijan Premier League, VIII tour

October 13 (Friday)

15:30. "Inter" - "Qarabag" - 0: 2

Goals: Dino Ndlovu, 85; 90 + 2

Referees: Aliyar Aghayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Rza Mammadov, Omar Pashayev

AFFA representative: Abas Huseynov

Referee-inspector: Mahammad Mammadov

"Inter Arena"