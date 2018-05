Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Saudi football club "Al-Ittihad", Ahmed Masoud died.

Report informs, he suffered a heart attack at a hotel in the Turkish city of Kocaeli.

A.Masud was taken to hospital. Despite the efforts doctors were unable to save his life.

For this reason, the team will have to return home.

Notably, at the time of the incident, "Al-Ittihad" was at the training camp in Kocaeli.