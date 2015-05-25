​Player dies in second-division match in Argentina

Baku. 25 may. REPORT.AZ/ Cristian Gomez, a player with Argentine club Atletico Parana, died on Sunday after collapsing during a second-division match.

Report informs, the Argentine Football Association match supervisor for the game, Ramon Gomez, told local media that the 27 - year - old defender fainted on the field in the first half of the match against Boca Unidos.

The official said the player was taken to General San Martin hospital in the city of Corrientes, where doctors were unable to revive him.

The cause of death was not immediately known.