PFL and Shamkir Chief Executive awarded author of best goal of September

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The first winner of the Best goal of the month in the First Division nomination, a project of the Professional Football League (PFL), was determined under a poll among reporters and fans.

Report informs, goal by Shamkir player Geyrat Ganbarov at a match against Zagatala was selected as a best goal of September.

Reward of 500 AZN and special prize were presented by PFL Technical Sports Department Chief, Zamig Huseynov before today's match of Shamkir-MOIK.

In his turn, Shamkir District Executive Power also awarded the distinguished player. The prize was presented by First Deputy Gudrat Aliyev, on behalf of the Chief Executive, Alimpasha Mammadov.

Notably, the PFL organized visit of reporters to watch the match.