Over 1,500 football teams will hold training camp in Turkey's Antalya

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2018, more than 1,500 football teams will have a training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs citing the TRT Spor, Chairman of Sports Tourism Union of Turkey Recep Şamil Yaşacan said.

He stated that clubs from more than 20 countries will take advantage of 157 complexes that meet FIFA requirements. According to him, over $ 100 million may be earned in January-April: "Sports tourism is very important for Turkey. We should not ignore it as a public and private sector. The total tourism revenue in the world is $ 200 billion. $ 1 billion accounted for Turkey. Football tourism introduces Turkey to the world. Germany, Belgium, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Serbia, Croatia, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and many Arab countries have had trainings here”.

Notably, all 8 clubs in the Azerbaijan Premier League will have a training camp in Antalya during the winter break. Moreover, Azerbaijani national team and local referees will also leave for Turkey in January-February.