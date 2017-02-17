 Top
    One more Azerbaijani football tournament postponed due to weather conditions

    Date of opening ceremony is not known yet

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ One more Azerbaijani football tournament was postponed due to snowy weather conditions.

    Report informs, the Azerbaijani championship among students of higher educational institutions and colleges canceled.

    Date of the opening ceremony is not known yet.

    Notably, the championship will be held with the support of the AFFA, Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports Ministry, and organization of the Football Federation of Students. The opening ceremony was to be held in Bayil Arena today at 15:00.

