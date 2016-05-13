 Top
    Euro-2016 official song released

    Song is 'This One’s For You'

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Official song for the European football championship in France has been released.

    Report informs, the song released by famous singer David Quetta.

    Through special application, 1 million fans all over the world participate in the song by Swedish singer Zara Larsson. The song is called 'This One’s For You'.

    The tournament's official song will be played in the opening and closing ceremonies in Stade de France. In addition, pair will give a concert under the Eiffel Tower in Paris on June 9.

    Official song will be played on TV channels before and after every match, and voices of fans in the grandstands after each goal. 

