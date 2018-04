Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ The national football team members of Norway for the meeting with Azerbaijan were announced. Report informs refrrring to the official website of the Norwegian Football Association, 26 players invited to the camp to take part at the group stage match of Euro 2016.

The national team players invited by the head coach Per-Mathias Xyogmon are followings:

Goalkeepers: Sten Qrutebust ("Olesund"), Andre Hansen ("Rosenborg"), Eryan Haskyold Nuland ("Molde").

Defenders: Tom Heqli ("Copenhagen", Denmark), Yone Samuelsen ("ODD"), Veqard Forren ("Molde"), Omar Elabdellaui ("Olympiakos", Greece), Martin Linnes ("Molde"), Stefan Strandberq (" Rosenborg ").

Midfielders: Alexander Tetti ("Norwich", England), Per Silyan Selbred ("Herta", Germany), Even Hovland ("Nuremberg", Germany), Howard Nordtveyt ("Borussia" Monhenqladbax, Germany), Harmeet Sync ("Molde" ), Stefan Johansen ("Celtic", Scotland), Veqar Eggen Hedenstad ("Braunsveyq", Germany), Markus Henriksen ("AZ Alkmaar", The Netherlands), Valon Berisha ("Salzburg", Austria), Martin Edeqor ("Real Madrid ", Spain), Xenninq Xauqer ("Elfsborq", Sweden), Harmet Singh ("Molde").

Forwards: Howard Nielsen ("Braunsveiq", Germany), Adama Diamonde ("Malmo"), Paul Andre Xellan ("Rosenborg"), Joshua King ("Blekborn", England), Alexander Syoderlunn ("Rosenborg").

Norway and Azerbaijan will meet on June 12 in the capital, Oslo. The match to take place at "Ullevaal" stadium will start at 23:45 p.m. Baku time.