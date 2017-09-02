Norway national team player named reason for his transfer to Qarabag

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Negotiations with Qarabag continued, but some details were not fully agreed upon. I left the phone in the locker room, so I learned about my transfer after the match”.

Report informs, about this edition NRK footballer of the national team of Norway Tarik Elyounoussi, who moved to Agdam club Qarabag. Players of Qarabag warmly greeted me on the field. Apparently they knew that I had moved to their team. I was very pleased. They left a good impression. I'm grateful to all of them, "- said the 29-year-old football player.

According to T. Elyounoussi, the performance of Agdam club Qarabag in the Champions League group stage plays a decisive role: "Since my childhood I've dreamed of playing in the Champions League. This factor played a role in my transition to Qarabag. Baku is a beautiful city, I've been there before. I like living in new countries and getting to know different cultures. So it will be interesting”.