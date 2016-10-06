Northern Ireland team coach: We should win match against Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We should get many points as possible in matches with San Marino, Azerbaijan and Norway. This will allow us to easily play against Germany and the Czech Republic".

Report informs, Michael O'Neill said, who coaches Northern Ireland team, taking the same group with Azerbaijan in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifying round.

Speaking about the upcoming matches, the 47-year-old expert said: "We will try to win the home match against Azerbaijan next month. Moreover, every point from the match with Germany will be a bonus for us. My first goal is to fight for result in the Windsor Park".

Notably, Azerbaijani team will play away match with Northern Ireland on November 11. The teams will meet in Baku on June 10, 2017.

On October 8, Azerbaijan will receive Norway, as well Northern Ireland will receive San Marino.