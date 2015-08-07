Next rivals of Qarabag and Gabala to be revealed today - LIST

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony of Europa League play-off stage to be held at the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) headquarters today.

Report informs, at this stage "Qarabag" and "Gabala" clubs representing Azerbaijan not hold position in "dispersion" group. For this reason, clubs in the draw can't play with each other.

The draw ceremony will be held at 4 p.m Baku time.

The first phase of the games will be held on August 20, rematches on August 27.

The winners of the couples to reach the group stage of the Champions League tournament.