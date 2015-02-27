New rival of Besiktas in the Europa League revealed

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the draw 1/8 finals of the UEFA European Football Championship. Report informs at a ceremony in Nyon, Switzerland the pairings determined by a blind draw.
To get a ticket to the 1/4 finals Turkish club Besiktas will meet with the Belgian Brugge.
Spain will play against Italian club.At this stage, Villarreal will meet with Sevilla, Florentine - with Rome.
Everton (UK) - Dynamo (Kiev, Ukraine)
Dnepr (Ukraine) - Ajax (Holland)
Zenit (Russia) - Torino (Italy)
Wolfsburg (Denmark) - Inter (Italy)
Villarreal (Spain) - Sevilla (Spain)
Napoli (Italy) - Dynamo (Moscow, Russia)
Bruges (Belgium) - Besiktas (Turkey)
Florentina (Italy) - Rome (Italy)
The first 1/8 of the game will take place on March 12 and the response of the game is scheduled for March 19.
