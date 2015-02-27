 Top
    Close photo mode

    New rival of Besiktas in the Europa League revealed

    Rivals are two Spanish and Italian teams in the 1/8 finals

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the draw 1/8 finals of the UEFA European Football Championship. Report informs at a ceremony in Nyon, Switzerland the pairings determined by a blind draw.

    To get a ticket to the 1/4 finals Turkish club Besiktas will meet with the Belgian Brugge.

    Spain will play against Italian club.At this stage, Villarreal will meet with Sevilla, Florentine - with Rome.

    Everton (UK) - Dynamo (Kiev, Ukraine)

    Dnepr (Ukraine) - Ajax (Holland)

    Zenit (Russia) - Torino (Italy)

    Wolfsburg (Denmark) - Inter (Italy)

    Villarreal (Spain) - Sevilla (Spain)

    Napoli (Italy) - Dynamo (Moscow, Russia)

    Bruges (Belgium) - Besiktas (Turkey)

    Florentina (Italy) - Rome (Italy)

    The first 1/8 of the game will take place on March 12 and the response of the game is scheduled for March 19.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi