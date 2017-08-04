New footballer of Neftchi: Technically we have a great team - VIDEO

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Of course, I have heard about Neftchi. Dinamo Zagreb met with this club 5-6 years ago in the Champions League qualifying round. I have heard about Neftchi since that time".

Report informs, new player of Neftchi club Mateo Muzhek told the club's official TV channel.

The twenty-two-year-old Croatian full-back said that he has a good impression on the capital city club: "Technically, we have a great team. This team competes in the Azerbaijani Premier League, which is higher than the championship I have played before. My team-mates are very good and they spare no efforts to help me. That's why I'm satisfied with everything. At present, I play for Neftchi and I think only about it. Let's see what happens next".

Notably, Mateo Muzhek transferred to Neftchi from Slovenian club Rudar. A 2-year contract was signed with him.