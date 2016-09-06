New limits imposed on Azerbaijan's football championship

Baku. 6 September. AFFA REPORT.AZ/ Professional Football League and Coaches Committee have held a joint meeting. Report informs, after discussions made at AFFA administrative building, was made a decision determining age and foreign player limits in the First Division.

According to the decision, the limit on the First Division I of season 2016/2017 imposed as 5 local players (born in 1994 and following years), 4 local players without age limitation and 2 legionnaires.

Clubs of the First Division are recommended to use services of local goalkeepers.

Notably, the meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee on August 29 haas entrusted issue of determining an age limit and limit on foreign players in the First Division to AFFA, Professional Football League and Committee of the Coaches.