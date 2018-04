Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ New head coaches were appointed for Azerbaijan's men’s and women’s national judo teams.

Report informs, Executive Committee of Azerbaijani Judo Federation (AJF) declared.

According to decision, men’s judo team will be coached by Ruslan Mashurenko, medalist of 2000 Sydney Summer Olympic Games. World judo and sambo champion Natig Bagirov will be in charge for women’s team.