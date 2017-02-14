New head coach of "Galatasaray" FC named

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Name of new head coach of the Turkish "Galatasaray" promulgated.

Report informs citing the NTV Spor, Istanbul club has agreed with Croat Igor Tudor. Turkish "Galatasaray", which reached half year agreement with 39-year-old specialist will pay Tudor's club "Kardemir Karabukspor" compensation in the amount of 150 thousand euros.

Notably, the appointment will be announced officially at the Board meeting, which will begin at 18:00 Baku time.

"Galatasaray" parted with Dutchman Jan-Olde Rikerink. The team, which is in on the 3rd place at the current championship, behind the leading "Besiktas" by 5 points.