Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ New football club opened in Azerbaijan. Report informs the AFFA (Associaton of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) President Rovnag Abdullayev has said.

He said "Sabail" FC will represent district with the same name. The team will hold its local matches at Bayil Stadium.

The stadium in the balance of AFFA will be given to "Sabail".