New club of Azerbaijani footballer Eddy Israfilov unveiled

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The new club of footballer of the Azerbaijani National Team Eddy Israfilov named.

Report informs citing the diaridetarragona.com website, the 25-year-old striker, who has left Kadis, will continue his career at another club of the Segunda (II division) – Nastic.

Tarragona representative has signed a 3-year contract with the football player. However, Nastic has the right to terminate the contract one-sidedly.

Notably, last August, Eddy Israfilov transferred to Kadis. Earlier, he played for Murcia, Granada, Eibar and Cordoba.