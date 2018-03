Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ A new appointment has been made at Sabail football club, which will debut in the Azerbaijani Premier League (APL) in 2017/2018 season.

Report informs, the chief specialist at AFFA Information and Public Relations Department Tora Ahmadova was appointed Sabail club's spokesperson.

Notably, she replaced Firuz Abdulla, who has elected a member of the Sabail's Supervisory Board.