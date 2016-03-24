Netherlands great Johan Cruyff dies aged 68

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Netherlands footballing great Johan Cruyff has died of cancer aged 68, his official website has announced, Report informs.

Cruyff, who made his name as a forward with Ajax and Barcelona, won the Ballon d'Or three times.

He won three consecutive European Cups with Ajax and went on to manage Barcelona to their first European Cup win in 1992.

Cruyff helped his country reach the World Cup final in 1974, where they lost to West Germany.

In February, Cruyff said he felt he was "2-0 up in a match" against lung cancer and he was "sure I will end up winning".

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Cruyff had double heart bypass surgery in 1991.

Barcelona won four consecutive La Liga titles from 1990-91 to 1993-94 under his guidance.