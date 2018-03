Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ FC "Neftchi" has terminated the contract with Brazilian striker Denilson Pereira who sent to the reserve team.

Report informs referring to the official website of the club, the contract was canceled with mutual consent of the parties.

He returned to the Spanish club "Granada".

Notably, earlier "Neftchi" club said goodbye to Dario Melnjak and Catalin Tira.