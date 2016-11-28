'Neftchi’ issues statement on incident in match against 'Kapaz’

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ ‘Neftchi’ football club issued a statement related to incidents taken place during match with ‘Kapaz’ at Ganja city stadium.

Report informs, the incident is called ‘unpleasant’ in the statement.

It was stated that ‘Neftci’ officials, as well as players were pushed aside from VIP lodge. The reason was the head of Ganja executive power Elmar Veliyev demanded representatives of visiting team to applaud hosts: “Naturally, ‘Neftchi’ representatives rejected to support ‘Kapaz’ club. In this case, police officers, who was responsible to ensure order, were instructed to remove our club’s representatives from VIP lodge forcibly. After this, ‘Neftchi’ representatives left the lodge and went to the section allocated for ‘Neftchi’ supporters. Accordingly, ‘Neftchi’ officials did the same in known situation”.

‘Neftchi’ club, based on Azerbaijan Championship and Azerbaijan Cup Regulation for 2016/17 football season for clubs of Topaz Premier League and First Division (the article on ‘place of competition’), states that host club is obliged to ensure number of conditions.

At the same time, ‘Neftchi’ club sent letter to ‘Kapaz’ on November 24, asking to allocate 25 seats for club officials in SKY BOX and VIP sections. The return letter on the next day stated that required seats in SKY BOX and VIP sections will be allocated. “As we see, clauses of regulation, as well as agreement between two clubs were rudely violated in the incident taken place in Ganja”. ‘Neftchi’ club calls to take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future”, the statement says.