"Neftchi" in talks with Slovenian FC over Croatian footballer

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Neftchi" FC currently at the training in Austria, may purchase another foreign football player.

Report was informed by the Club's Press Service, the football player is Croatian Mateo Muzhek.

Presently, "Neftchi" is holding negotiations with Slovenia's "Rudar" that owns the 22-year-old left-winger. A contract with a foreign footballer will be signed after the sides reach an agreement.

Notably, during the summer break, "Neftchi" has attracted Salahat Aghayev, Mahammad Mirzabayov, Rashad Azizli and Elnur Jafarov to its squad.