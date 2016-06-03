Neftchi FC Supervisory Board to hold a meeting again

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Supervisory Board of Neftchi club will hold its next meeting.

Report was told by the club, the meeting will be held on June 4.

This will be the second meeting of the board in last one week. Budget of the club for the new season will be discussed as well as decisions adopted regarding transfers. Then transfer policy of the team will be clarified.

Notably, last meeting of the Supervisory Board held on May 28. Activity of the club's football academy and of the first team in 2015/2016 season were the main topics of the discussion, the team's preparation plan for Champions League and new season has been approved.