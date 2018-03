Neftchi FC signs Paraguayan midfielder

17 January, 2018 10:09

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ New footballer joined Neftchi FC squad. Report informs referring to the club's official website, "white and blacks" signed one-year contract with Paraguayan midfielder Francisco Javier García. 26-year-old footballer previously played for Paraguayan club Cerro Porteño, Independiente, Sportivo Luqueño, Deportivo Capiatá, Nasional and Columbian club Atlético Huila.