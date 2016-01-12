​Neftchi FC signs a contract with the audit company

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchi FC has signed a deal with the audit and consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Report informs citing the club's official website, the company is to provide independent auditor service and inspect the final financial report.

Neftchi stated that it would have taken an important step in the direction selling shares of the club.

The contract was signed by the club's executive director Elnur Mammadov and PwC Azerbaijan company managing partner Movlam Pashayev.