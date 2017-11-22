Neftchi FC management hosts Chelsea representatives

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Management of Neftchi FC met with representatives of Chelsea FC of England, which will play today against Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the V round of Champions League group stage.

Report informs, Neftchi president Orkhan Huseynzade and Vice President Elnur Eyvazov have met with head coach Antonio Conte and Director, Secretary of Chelsea David Barnard at the Bakcell Arena.

Representatives of the clubs exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the academies.

O. Huseynzade informed the guests that Neftchi pays special attention to the development of children's football and suggested to the representatives of the English club to give chance to talented graduates of the Football Academy to practice at Chelsea. Barnard positively assessed the president's proposal, calling such cooperation effective.

Eyvazov expressed his satisfaction by hosting a world-famous club. Thanking for hospitality, Conte expressed his satisfaction with the organization of the training at Bakcell Arena.

At the end of meeting, the parties presented memorable gifts to each other.

Notably, the match starts this evening in Baku Olympic Stadium at 21:00 local time.