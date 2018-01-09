 Top
    Close photo mode

    Neftchi FC bids farewell to foreign player

    His contract terminated under mutual consent

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchi parts with foreign player Hugo Bargas.

    Report informs citing the club's official website, contract with the French striker was terminated under mutual consent.

    He will continue his career at Bolivia's FC Blooming.

    Notably, Hugo Bargas was transferred to Neftchi from Blooming where he played in 2012-2013 and 2015-2017. Bargas signed one-year deal with Neftchi in February 2017. In October, his contract extended to the end of the season.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi