Neftchi FC bids farewell to foreign player

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchi parts with foreign player Hugo Bargas.

Report informs citing the club's official website, contract with the French striker was terminated under mutual consent.

He will continue his career at Bolivia's FC Blooming.

Notably, Hugo Bargas was transferred to Neftchi from Blooming where he played in 2012-2013 and 2015-2017. Bargas signed one-year deal with Neftchi in February 2017. In October, his contract extended to the end of the season.