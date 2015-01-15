Neftchi announces duration of contract with Rahman Hajiyev

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchi football team signed an agreement with Azerbaijan national team player Rahman Hajiyev.Report was informed by vice-president of the club Elnur Mammadov.

According to him, the 22-year-old midfielder signed a contract for 3.5 years. R. Hajiyev has moved to the new club as a free agent.

A few days ago, Baku club terminated contract by the mutual agreement with young player.

Earlier, Neftchi signed the contract with the team's attacker Rauf Aliyev.