Neftchi announces duration of contract with Rahman Hajiyev

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Neftchi football team signed an agreement with Azerbaijan national team player Rahman Hajiyev.Report was informed by vice-president of the club Elnur Mammadov.
According to him, the 22-year-old midfielder signed a contract for 3.5 years. R. Hajiyev has moved to the new club as a free agent.
A few days ago, Baku club terminated contract by the mutual agreement with young player.
Earlier, Neftchi signed the contract with the team's attacker Rauf Aliyev.
Rövşən ƏhlimanoğluNews Author
