Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Copa del Rey quarterfinals draw has been thrown up.

Report informs, Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet relatively weak clubs.

The draw pit the FCs against Leganes and Espanyol respectively. Atletico Madrid do have a clash against Sevilla while Valencia take on Alaves.

Notably, first legs will be held on January 17, second legs on 24. First legs for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla and Alaves will be away matches.