Name of Milan's new head coach unveiled

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Sinisa Mihajlovic has been sacked as the head coach of Milan and replaced by the youth coach Cristian Brocchi until the end of the season, Report informs citing the club's official website.

The Rossoneri acted after a disappointing campaign left them in sixth place with six games to go. According to the Italian press, the club’s president Silvio Berlusconi met Brocchi over a three-hour dinner before taking the decision to make him Milan’s fifth coach in less than three years.

“Cristian Brocchi will now be in charge of the first team until the end of the season. AC Milan would like to welcome Mr Brocchi and wish him all the best", the club's statement says.

Brocchi was developed in the club’s academy before going on to play for Milan until 2008. He finished his playing career at Lazio in 2013, becoming coach of the Primavera youth team in July 2014 when he took over from Filippo Inzaghi.