Messi beats giant robot goalkeeper - VIDEO

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Leo Messi taking part in amazing challenges seem to show up on Asian TV regularly in Japan.

Report informs, in the latest video, the Barcelona superstar shows off incredible accuracy to beat a giant robot goalkeeper from range.

Luis Enrique Barcelona are currently top of La Liga but have both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid breathing down their neck. But Messi showing masterclass in Japanese Game Show. Unbelievable tekkers from the masterful Lionel Messi.

A giant goalkeeper from a galaxy far away was unable,inspite of his extremely gigantic size,to prevent Messi from making the score 2 – 0.