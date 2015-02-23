 Top
    Close photo mode

    Members of Azerbaijani national team playing with 'Shakhtar' revealed

    Robert Prosinecki noted, the team will play in 4-1-4-1 system in defense

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The staff of the Azerbaijani national team to play with Ukraine "Shakhtior" club was announced. Report informs, the head coach of the team said that the team will play in 4-1-4-1 system in defense. The team will use 4-3-3 system in attack. Prosinecki will give a chance to the following players firstly: Andrey Popovich, Muhammad Mirzabayov, Arif Dashdamirov, Badavi Huseynov, Ruslan Abishov, Gara Garayev, Rahid Amirguliyev, Javid Huseynov, Namig Alasgarov, Afran Ismayilov and Muhammad Gurbanov.

    The match with "Shakhtar" will take place on February 24. It will start at 18:00 p.m. Baku time. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi