Members of Azerbaijani national team playing with 'Shakhtar' revealed

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The staff of the Azerbaijani national team to play with Ukraine "Shakhtior" club was announced. Report informs, the head coach of the team said that the team will play in 4-1-4-1 system in defense. The team will use 4-3-3 system in attack. Prosinecki will give a chance to the following players firstly: Andrey Popovich, Muhammad Mirzabayov, Arif Dashdamirov, Badavi Huseynov, Ruslan Abishov, Gara Garayev, Rahid Amirguliyev, Javid Huseynov, Namig Alasgarov, Afran Ismayilov and Muhammad Gurbanov.

The match with "Shakhtar" will take place on February 24. It will start at 18:00 p.m. Baku time.