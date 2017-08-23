Media: Beşiktaş to play friendly with Azerbaijani club in Baku

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey’s Beşiktaş football club will arrive in Baku.

Report informs citing the Milliyet, the visit will be carried out during the break announced due to the matches of the national teams.

It is reported that “Black eagles” will play a friendly match with one of Azerbaijani clubs. The matches of the national teams will take place on September 1-6.

Notably, the club "Beşiktaş" is going to face not named yet. Earlier, the daily Sabah wrote that on September 2 or 3, Azerbaijan's “Gabala” would play a friendly with Turkish Galatasaray.