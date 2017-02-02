Manchester United signs EURO 2016 top scorer for 100 mln EUR

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with top transfer target Antoine Griezmann, Report informs referring to MSN.

The transfer reportedly will cost Manchester United 100 million EUR.

Current contract of 25-year-old Frenchman with Atletico Madrid terminates in summer 2021.

Notably, Antoine Griezmann has scored 8 goals and made 4 assists in 19 La Liga games this season.

He was a top scorer of European Cup 2016 with 6 goals.