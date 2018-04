Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Manchester City is preparing offer in sum of 225 million Euro for Lionel Messi.

A £200 million transfer fee plus a gross package nearing £ 500,000 a week is obviously a massive obstacle, Report informs citing "Daily Mail".

But City’s money men are still looking into how a deal could be calibrated, especially in the knowledge that tax implications could yet force Messi to leave Spain.