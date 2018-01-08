Man City ex-forward: I came to Kapaz FC to prove myself - INTERVIEW

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the former footballer of Manchester City of England, Alex Nimely, who is being reviewed by Ganja club Kapaz:

- How did your arrival in Azerbaijan take place?

- I was following Azerbaijani championship before. My friend played here. I also had managers here with whom I kept contacts. When I received offer I become interested That’s why I decided to come here.

- Who is your friend?

- My compatriot Theo Weeks. Though I play for U-20 national team of England I am Liberian. When Theo played for Gabala I was following him. I mean I was informed about Azerbaijani football.

- What do you know about Azerbaijani football?

- I have watched the matches of Qarabağ in the Champions League. This factors tell for itself. Not every club can participate in the prestigious club tournament of the continent. Qarabağ’s participation there demonstrates the level of Azerbaijani Premier League.

- You have interesting career. At the age of 17 you were transferred to Manchester City. Later you were sublet to Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough. But today you play Kapaz which ranks the last place in Azerbaijan Premier League. What was the reason for leaving Manchester City?

- I was under 17 when I was transferred to Manchester City. I played only in two matches while being there. At times when I was there, I participated in only 2 games with the main team. It also coincided with Roberto Manchi's era. In April 2010, I replaced Carlos Tevez in 83rd minute of match against Burnley with a score of 6: 1 in the XXXIII tour. My other match was against Juventus in Italy within the group stage of the Europa League. In December 2010, I was in the Start Squad of the match, which ended with a 1: 1 score and Pablo Zabaleta replaced me on the 61st minute. Competition increased with big cash flows to Manchester City. It was very difficult to compete with the expensive transfers involved in the squad. For my experience, I was hired for clubs such as Crystal Pelas and Middlesbrough.

- But why did not you show your best side during rent?

- I was constantly leased out because of my low age. But I wanted a place where I would be more stable. Unfortunately, lending to different clubs often did not work well for me.

- After England you have performed in Romania and Norway. What is the reason why you changed Stabæk to Kapaz in 2017?

- I was involved in squad because Stabek's main striker had long term injury. I left because I knew I would not play after his return. I am looking for a stable place to play.

- May Kapaz be a springboard for making return in your career?

- First of all, I came to help the team. I am aware that Kapaz's situation is not so good. I hope that, I will help the team and achieve success in my career. I came here to prove myself.

- Do conditions you see here, Kapaz FC which is in last place not frighten you?

- If I was frightened, I would not come. I want to be part of the family, work together, help the team to get rid of the last stage.