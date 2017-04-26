 Top
    Major League Soccer names top paid footballers - LIST

    Kaka tops the list

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Orlando City’s midfielder Kaka is top paid player in Major League Soccer (MLS) with more than $ 7 million in annual earnings. 

    Report informs, goal.com reported referring to MLS Players Union.

    The statistics reflects net salary of the players upon contract without any additional bonuses.

    Top ten highest-paid players (million USD)

    1. Kaka ("Orlando City", USA) — 7,17

    2 Sebastian Giovinco ("Toronto", Canada) – 7,12

    3. Michael Bradley ("Toronto", Canada) – 6,5

    4. Andrea Pirlo ("New-York City", USA) – 5,91

    5. David Villa ("New-York City ", USA) – 5,61

    6. Giovani Dos Santos ("Los-Angeles Galaxy", USA) — 5,5

    7. Bastian Schweinsteiger ("Chicago Fire", USA) — 5,4

    8. Jozy Altidore ("Toronto", Canada) — 4,9

    9. Clint Dempsey ("Seattle Sounders", USA) — 3,9

    10. Diego Valeri ("Portland Timbers", USA) — 2,6

