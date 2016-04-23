Liverpool sideline Mamadou Sakho after failed drugs test

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Liverpool have sidelined defender Mamadou Sakho after being notified that the Frenchman is being investigated over a failed drugs test.

“Yesterday, a formal communication was received from Uefa stating that they are investigating a possible anti-doping rule violation by Mamadou Sakho,” Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, read a club statement. “The player will respond to Uefa on the matter.

“The player is currently not subject to any playing suspension. However, the club, in consultation with the player, has decided that while this process is followed the player will not be available for selection for matches.”