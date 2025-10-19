Lionel Messi's final-day hat trick clinches MLS Golden Boot
Football
- 19 October, 2025
- 11:24
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi finished with a hat trick on the final day of MLS' regular season Saturday to clinch the 2025 MLS Golden Boot award, Report informs via ESPN.
Messi's three goals, along with an assist, helped Miami to a 5-2 win at Nashville SC. The Argentina forward had 29 goals in just 28 regular-season matches to finish as MLS's top scorer for the first time.
His nearest challengers were LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge, who both finished tied for second with 24 goals.
Only three players -- Carlos Vela (34), Josef Martínez (31) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (30) -- have scored more goals in an MLS regular season than Messi's 29.
